Gov. Herbert arrives in St. George to survey damage done by flash floods

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Hours after southwestern Utah saw a night of severe thunderstorms and flash floods, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert alongside commissioner of Public Safety Jess Anderson traveled to the area Monday to survey the damage as the city declared a local state of emergency.

“The best thing for us to take care of emergencies is to prepare for them in advance. We saw the power of mother nature once again here,” Herbert said. “Sometimes it’s hard to forecast. We understood that those rains were coming, but nobody recognized it would be such a powerful, in a short period of time, rainfall.”

The St. George Police Department, which responded to 600 calls from sinkholes to landslides, asked residents to stay indoors if possible as the floods shut down numerous roads filled with heavy debris.

“Due to the volume of residences flooding and vehicles stranded due to impassable roadways, most tow services are tied up,” the department reported on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. “The 911 call center is receiving a large number of 911 and other calls for assistance. Please only call 911 or the dispatch line if there is a life safety issue.”









Ramada by Wyndham St George, KTVX News

Dozens were stranded in their cars and at least 15 to 20 homes have flooded, authorities said. St. George resident Mark Boggs tells ABC4 News his home was damaged by flooding, the second time in the past five years, as floodwaters came close to pouring into his back windows.

“Our intersection always fills up, but never to what it did last night,” Boggs said. “Floodwaters came through the parking lot and up and then down our stairs. My neighbors helped with my sandbags just in time. If they hadn’t done that, I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

Officials with Dixie State University police confirmed one of their female students, in her first semester registered with the university, is recovering in the hospital after becoming trapped under a vehicle off-campus. The university contacted the student’s parents, who are en route. Witnesses say the incident occurred at the intersection of 100 South and 1000 East.

“She was outside with her friends and something happened with her car,” witness Hayden Neilson said. “As she was trying to go fix that, the water just took her and swept her under another car. Another student pulled her out from underneath the car, and she wasn’t breathing.”

Herbert said he “wanted to commend” St. George Mayor Jon Pike and his team for their swift response and emergency planning that helped to mitigate the damages and prevent any loss of life. He noted that the area had power outages for only about two hours and have already been able to move some of the debris throughout city streets.

“This hit so quickly and so hard,” Pike said. “Here in the desert there’s just a lot of quick runoff that happens, comes off hills and down our streets and a lot of debris and a fair bit of damage, with some walls failing and a couple of sinkholes. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we clean up and make repairs.”

One of the areas the governor visited with the most extensive damage is the Ramada by Wyndham. Hotel managers tell ABC4 News the general manager’s car was parked in their lot when a massive sinkhole swallowed the vehicle. Crews have not yet extracted the car.







Gov. Gary Herbert alongside St. George Mayor Jon Pike to assess flooding damage, courtesy of the City of St. George

“It’s with our pre-disaster mitigation funding that we’ve worked with Washington county and local officials for some time to pump a lot of dollars into these efforts,” Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said. “Luckily, this looks like this is just an isolated and unfortunate event for St. George.”

Herbert estimated damages at $500,000 and rising but said it will take a few more days to determine official assessments.

“There are certain thresholds that have to be met for us to trigger state and federal funds, and it’s yet to be determined until our assessments are completed,” Herbert said. “It’s a lot easier to receive federal funds to take care of the public aspect, but it’s harder for the private sector. We will do what we can to help.”

The area hadn’t received any measurable precipitation the entire summer.