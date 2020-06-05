SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Herbert announced Friday the state will maintain it’s current health risk guidance.

He said all current COVID-19 health risk guidance for the state remains unchanged and will be extended to June 12, 2020.

Salt Lake City is currently operating in Orange or moderate risk. According to a press release Governor Herbert acknowledges the recommendation of the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission for a data-informed plan to move the state’s health risk status to Green “new normal” as rapidly as possible.

The press release states SLC will remain in orange, moderate risk, along with Bluff and Mexican Hat. In all other areas of the state, the status remains yellow, low risk.

In extending his order, the Governor issued the following statement:

“Common sense requires keeping our current health risk guidance in place. We all want to return to more normal patterns of life as soon as possible, but we also do not want to take a step back in our progress against this disease and our reactivation of the economy. A marked increase in disease incidence and in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 give us pause. We will continue to analyze data trends with an eye toward balancing overall health risks and protecting high risk populations.

Utah’s Yellow phase guidance emphasizes taking common sense precautions so that we can safely resume regular social and economic pursuits. Under Yellow risk status there are no economic activities that are categorically prohibited if common sense precautions are in place.

We have shown that we can make progress to slow the spread of coronavirus even while reactivating our economy. Please practice social distancing and good hygiene. And I strongly urge Utahns to use face coverings. I know that wearing masks looks and feels different, but it is an easy, low-cost practice that will help us return to normal. I believe that wearing masks has helped to reduce the asymptomatic spread of the virus among state officials even as we have been working long hours together in close quarters.”

***The extension of the order is effective June, 5 at 3:04 p.m.