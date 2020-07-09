Breaking News
Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday during the coronavirus press conference all students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks when returning to school in the fall. 

The Gov. mandated that all Utah K-12 students will wear a mask in the building and on the bus. In addition to making face coverings required, hygiene protocols will be enhanced.

The Governor also announced every school district in Utah, all 41 of them, must have a school safety plan in place. He continued to explain that even the school districts in ‘green’ counties must come up with a safety plan for the fall. 

Governor Herbert also announced a goal of having 7-day rolling-averages of positive cases below 500 come August 1 in preparation for schools to begin. 

