Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday he will endorse current Lt., Gov. Spencer Cox, ahead of his June 30 Republican gubernatorial primary.

“I have spent almost seven years working closely with my Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox,” Herbert said. “He is a proven leader and a true conservative who is deeply committed to our state and its future. I trust his judgment and vision, especially in challenging times.”

Prior to being appointed Lt. Gov. in 2013, Spencer served as the mayor of Fairview, on the Sanpete County Commission and in the Utah State House of Representatives.

“Serving alongside Gov. Herbert I learned firsthand how to lead in times of prosperity and in times of crisis. When Gov. Herbert first took office, Utah’s unemployment was the highest it had been in decades. Under his steady hand of leadership our economy and state have flourished,” Cox said. “I know of Gov. Herbert’s sincere respect for other candidates in this race with whom he has previously served, but Abby and I are grateful to earn his endorsement and appreciate him encouraging Utahns to support us in the June primary election.”

In addition to his endorsement from Gov. Herbert, Lt. Gov. Cox has received endorsements from 130 Utah mayors, along with dozens of county and state elected officials and former gubernatorial candidate Aimee Winder Newton.

