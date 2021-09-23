Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in observance of funeral for fallen Utah Marine

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has called for all flags to be flown at half staff at all state facilities on Friday in observance of the funeral of fallen Utah Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover.

Hoover will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

31-year-old Staff Sgt. Hoover was among 13 U.S. military members who were killed in the attacks near the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

Photo of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover (Courtesy of Hoover Family)

Staff Sgt. Hoover was born and raised in Utah and was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, where he played football.

A vigil for Hoover was held at the Utah State Capitol in August, where hundreds of people were in attendance, including Gov. Cox.

“Tonight, our hearts break with yours,” the Governor said at the vigil. “My job, on behalf of the 3.3 million Utahns is to thank you and your son and brother, fiancé, friend, for his sacrifice to protect us.”

Private citizens and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half staff.