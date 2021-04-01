Gov. Cox extends mask mandate for state employees

Utah (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox has extended the mask mandate for all state employees.

Brooke Scheffler with the Governor’s Office tells ABC4 the mask mandate for state employees has been extended through May 31, 2021.

The mask mandate for the state is set to end April 10, 2021. According to House Bill 294, starting the second week of April, a partial statewide mask mandate will go into effect.

This will then terminate the emergency powers and certain public health orders related to COVID-19 upon reaching certain thresholds of positivity rates, vaccination, and other criteria.

Though the bill will allow for the lift of masks, many government leaders aren’t too thrilled and urge communities to continue in the original COVID-19 protocol.

Gov. Cox will address the state Thursday during his weekly COVID-19 press conference. ABC4 will stream the full briefing starting at 11 a.m.