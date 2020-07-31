GoFundMe set up for family that lost twin daughter in deadly Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a 2-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car with her twin sister and mom has had a GoFundMe account set up in their behalf.

Heather Marroquin was on a walk with her twin 2-year-old daughters, Hadley and Bethany on Tuesday, July 28, when the family was hit by a car.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray, the incident happened near 5100 South 3200 West when a dog ran across the street and a driver braked to avoid hitting it. That car was then rear-ended by the driver directly behind them.

The crash pushed the car onto the sidewalk, hitting a mom who was pushing her two 2-year-old twin girls in a stroller.

A memorial was set up for the family at the crash site.

One of the twins, Hadley, died at the scene. According to the GoFundMe account set up in the family’s behalf, Bethany was then life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital where she was rushed into surgery. The mother, Heather was taken to IMC with injuries but then released herself early so she could be with Bethany at Primary Children’s.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account with all proceeds going directly to the family. The account has raised almost $5,000 for the Marroquin family.