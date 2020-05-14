GoFundMe page raises money for parents of young sisters killed in Utah flash flood

Kinzley and Ellie Graff. Courtesy of the Graff Family.

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the parents of two young girls killed in flash flood Monday is gaining momentum online.

7-year-old Kinzley Graff and her 3-year-old sister Ellie were swept away by floodwaters while hiking in Little Wild Horse Canyon with their parents.

The accompanying story mentions their parents Tim & Becky Graff of West Jordan, saying

“Becky and Tim were always on a family adventure with their girls… Biking, Hiking, Camping, etc. Tim is the perfect “girl” Dad… He was always letting the girls paint his nails, put bows in his hair, do his make-up… And he would actually go to the store with them dressed that way. :)”

The GoFundMe page can be found below:

