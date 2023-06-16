SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Abby Lutz, the Salt Lake City woman who passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with her boyfriend.

On Tuesday morning, Abby Lutz, 28, and John Heathco, 41, were reportedly found unconscious in their room at the Rancho Pescadero luxury resort in Baja California Sur. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the two were unable to be revived and passed away soon after.

Photo of Abby Lutz. Courtesy: Gabrielle Slate

According to the GoFundMe page posted by Abby’s family, this unexpected death was allegedly due to improper venting of the resort and was likely a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We are closely monitoring the investigation into the cause of death, and we stand ready to provide any appropriate consular assistance,” remarked spokesperson Matthew Miller with the U.S. Department of State in a press conference.

In the days prior to this incident, the family reports that the couple had remarked that they were experiencing symptoms of food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment, which improved within a few days.

Soon after, the family says they received a phone call sharing the news that the couple had “passed away peacefully as they slept in their hotel room.”

As part of the GoFundMe page, which was created by Abby’s stepsister Gabby Slate, donations will be accepted to assist with the transportation costs to bring Abby back home to Utah and to help provide for the costs of her funeral services.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved Abby,” her family stated in response to her sudden passing. “Abby had an adventurous spirit and a wonderfully kind heart… We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to GoFundMe to help us lay Abby to rest.”