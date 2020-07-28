Gobert leads balanced attack as Jazz win final scrimmage over Brooklyn, 112-107

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are carrying some momentum into the NBA restart.

Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley each scored 15 points in the first half, as the Jazz beat Brooklyn in their final scrimmage before the regular season starts, 112-107.

Gobert ended up with 20 points on just eight shots, while Conley finished with 18. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points, making 5 of 7 shots from the field, while Jordan Clarkson added 12 points off the bench.

The Jazz put up 60 points in the first half, and made 13 three-pointers in their second straight scrimmage victory.

“With Bojan out, we have opportunities at the three-point line we need to take advantage of,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s crucial to our game, just being confident and taking the early shot.

“The aggression they’ve had on the defensive end along with being disciplined,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “Whether its pressuring the ball, guarding screen actions, getting up into people in the pick and roll and getting back to their man, those two things feed each other.”

Royce O’Neale led the Jazz with 10 rebounds, while Mitchell had a team-high four assists. For the second straight game, Mitchell found Gobert on a number of lobs.

“I think we’re both doing a great job on our end to make it easier for each other,” Mitchell said about his on-court chemistry with Gobert. “When he rolls, someone else is open or he’s open or whatever it may be. I didn’t think it was too hard we came with the right mindset and do what we’ve been doing.”

Mitchell took just seven shots, but made five of them, including all three of his three-point attempts.

“The fact that he can both hit the three, get in the lane,” Snyder said about Mitchell. “He’s got a mid range game, and be able to pass the ball to guys on the perimeter and also make interior passes to Rudy or Tony or whoever it is, he’s really difficult to guard.”

The Jazz (41-23) will next play the New Orleans Pelicans in their first regular season game since March, this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. mountain time.