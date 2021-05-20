Gobert, Clarkson, Ingles, Snyder finalists for NBA awards

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Jahmi’us Ramsey (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Jazz won 121-99. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA this season, and they were all over the NBA awards finalists.

Rudy Gobert was named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert, who won the DPOY in 2018 and 2019, averaged 2.7 blocks per game this season. Gobert is a finalist along with Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Golden State’s Draymond Green. If Gobert wins, he would be the first Jazz player to win the award three times.

Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles were both named finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year, along with New York’s Derrick Rose. Clarkson is the prohibitive favorite to become the first Jazz player to win the award. He averaged 18.4 points per game and made at least one three-pointer in every game this season.

Ingles, who started 30 games this season, averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Quin Snyder was also named a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year, along with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Snyder led the Jazz to the NBA’s best record this season at 52-20.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are the finalists for Most Valuable Player.

The winners will be announced during the NBA Playoffs.