SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Keyonte George scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half in his Summer League debut for the Utah Jazz, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma City held on for a 95-85 victory at the Delta Center Monday night.

Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, while Luka Samanic had 13, as the Jazz cut a 27-point deficit down to eight in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer.

Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 21 points, while Tre Mann added 20, including a spectacular dunk in the first half.

After a slow start, George, the 16th overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Baylor, ended up making 7 of 16 shots for 18 points, to go along with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“Getting the jitters out, to be honest,” George said about the difference between the first and second halves. “19 years old, playing against NBA level talent, its a little bit different from college for sure. Knowing when to pick your spots, taking the open shot, that was the main thing. Second half, we started to pick it up, started to figure out what I was going to be successful in.”

The first Summer League bucket for Jazz rookie @keyonte1george pic.twitter.com/rdrmgOWtCF — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 4, 2023

Micah Potter and Vernon Carey Jr. each added 10 points for Utah, as all five starters scored in double figures. The Jazz made 38.2 percent of its shots from the field, and just 26.5 percent from three-point range.

“The first game, I thought we had some struggles,” said Agbaji, who made 7 of 19 shots, and pulled down nine rebounds. “But I thought we did a good job of recollecting ourselves at halftime, coming out with a new aggression and staying with what we were doing. It was kind of rough because we’ve been all over the playing trying to get practice in, and get our plays in. But I thought it was good and we showed a lot of fight.”

The #2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, who missed all of last year with a knee injury, scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Thunder.

Rookies Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee) did not play because of injuries.

The Jazz will next take on Philadelphia Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.