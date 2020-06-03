George Floyd protesters call on each other to march to the polls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Protests over the death of George Floyd continued Tuesday nationwide and in Salt Lake City. In addition to protesting, Utahns called on each other to march to the polls to further make their voices heard.

“I’m not big on politics but if that’s the system that we’re going to live in we need to show up at our city hall meetings and put that foot forward. If you can vote, vote. We have to get these politicians out that condone this kind of thing,” Mercedes Mckinley said.

Protests in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening were peaceful. People marched around the Salt Lake City and County Building with their fists in the air, shouting, “justice for George Floyd,” and “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. Since his death people have been protesting against police brutality.

Our ABC4 News cameras were there as law enforcement shook hands with protesters and listened to their calls for change.

This woman said she understands law enforcement can't take a knee but she asked if they could shake hands. Protesters tonight calling for peace as they continue to get their message across #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #SLCProtests @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/FcSgxheDkm — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) June 3, 2020

Some of the protesters that spoke with ABC4 News, say they plan to show up to Utah’s Primary Election on June 30, to vote for the candidates they feel best represents the issues they stand for.

For important dates and deadlines, and how to participate in Utah’s Primary Election, click here.