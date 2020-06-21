George Floyd mural in Salt Lake City vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A mural honoring George Floyd in Salt Lake City has been vandalized.
The vandalization reportedly took place Saturday night/early Sunday morning. There is no word of who damaged the painting. People have been hard at work Sunday cleaning up the artwork which is located around 325 W. and 800 S. in Salt Lake City.
