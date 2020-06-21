George Floyd mural in Salt Lake City vandalized

Wednesday Gov. Herbert joined Speaker of the House, Brad Wilson, President of the Senate, Stuart Adams, Theresa Foxley and Derek Miller provided details on Utah Leads Together Plan Volume 4. You can watch that here.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Department of Health is reporting 394 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, June 21st, a daily rate increase of 2.3% from yesterday. Three new deaths were reported Sunday.