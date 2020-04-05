General Conference: New symbol, call for second global fast and youth speakers

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new symbol for Church.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced to members during Saturday evenings session of general conference that the Church has a new symbol to identify the faith.

Nelson says the symbol signifies the central place of Jesus Christ in His Church.

“At the center of the symbol is a representation of Thorvaldsen’s marble statue, the Christus. It portrays the resurrected, living Lord reaching out to embrace all who will come unto Him,” Nelson said. “Symbolically, Jesus Christ is standing under an arch. The arch reminds us of the resurrected Savior emerging from the tomb on the third day following His Crucifixion. This symbol should feel familiar to many, as we have long identified the restored gospel with the living, resurrected Christ.”

COVID-19 FAST

Due to the growing impact of COVID-19, Nelson continues his talk to members of the Church, calling upon them – and those of other faiths – to hold a second worldwide fast on Friday, April 10, t

“For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray, and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic,” Nelson said. “I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10th, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized.”

YOUTH SPEAKERS

During Saturday evening’s general conference session, the Church invited two youth speakers to speak. Laudy Ruth Kaouk and Enzo Serge Petelo shared their thoughts on how priesthood blesses youth.

