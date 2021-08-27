Gary Andersen joins Weber State coaching staff

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah State head coach Gary Andersen has joined Jay Hill’s coaching staff at Weber State as a voluntary assistant.

In his role, Andersen will serve as an advisor and will assist the defensive coaching staff in all aspects of coaching. He will also be in the press box during games.

“Gary is one of the best coaches in the country and we are lucky to have him with us,” Hill said. “His experience and expertise in helping to train and prepare our coaching staff will really help us get better.”

Andersen brings more than 30 years of coaching college experience to the Weber State staff, including 12 years as a head coach. He has served as head coach at Southern Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State. In addition, he was a long time assistant head coach and coordinator at the University of Utah under Ron McBride, Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham. He coached Jay Hill at Utah, then the two spent several years together on the coaching staff.

He was the head coach at Southern Utah (2003), Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14), Oregon State (2015-17) and again at Utah State (2019-20).

Andersen was fired after three games of the 2020 season.