Game 6 between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets postponed today, but NBA playoffs will resume

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, left, go for the opening tip of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (ABC4 Sports) – Game 6 will have to wait, but it willl eventually be played.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will not play Game 6 of their playoff series Thursday, as the NBA boycott will be extended at least another day in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But after meeting late through the night on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning, the players decided it was best to finish the playoffs.

Sources tell ESPN that the playoffs could resume as soon as Friday. If that happens, it’s likely Wednesday’s games will be played Friday, with today’s games being played on Saturday.

The Jazz lead the Nuggets 3 games to 2, and can close out the series with one more victory.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between Boston and Toronto was also postponed on Thursday, as was Game 6 of the Dallas-L.A. Clippers game. The Clippers lead that series 3 games to 2.

Three NBA playoff games were postponed on Wednesday as the players decided to boycott in wake of the shooting.