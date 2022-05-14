BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.
View photos from the scene in the gallery below.
by: Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Updated:
by: Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten people were killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.
View photos from the scene in the gallery below.