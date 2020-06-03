OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Funeral arrangements for Ogden Officer Nate Lyday, who was killed in the line of duty last week, have been announced.

As stated in a press release by the Ogden Police Department, the funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Field, located at 2330 Lincoln Ave., Ogden.

The service will be followed by a procession to Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, located at 1718 Combe Rd., South Ogden. A graveside service, intended for the family, the Ogden Police Department, and invited guests, will include an Honor Guard Ceremony, flyover, and a final radio call.

The public is encouraged to participate by attending the candlelight vigil and or lining the route from Lindquist Field to the cemetery.

The procession from the Lindquist Field to the Cemetery is as follows:

· Leave Lindquist Field, 2300 Lincoln Ave., and proceed south on Lincoln Ave. to 25th St.

· Turn left (east) on to 25th St. and continue to Harrison Blvd.

· Turn right (south) on Harrison Blvd.

· Turn left onto 5600 South from Harrison Blvd.

· Continue straight onto Combe Rd., then turn left into the cemetery.

Officer Nate Lyday, 24, was shot and killed on May 28 while responding to a domestic incident in Ogden. Lyday had served on the Department for 15 months and comes from a family of officers. His father was a police officer and his brother currently works as a code enforcement officer for Ogden City.