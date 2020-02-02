Funeral for fallen Marine Matthew Adams was held Saturday in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) A funeral was held for a Marine killed when he was hit head on by a fleeing suspect in California on Saturday.
The funeral was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 135 East 2000 South Street Saturday afternoon.
A procession was held by the Orem Police and Fire Departments. It lined the route of the church and ended at the Orem City Cemetery where a family friend shared with ABC4 what she’ll remember most about him.
“He was fun, happy,” said Linda Tripp, a family friend. “Bubbly, full of energy. Mischievous. Just loving.”
Adams was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-5 near Carlsbad, California last month.
According to KGTV, the ABC affiliate in San Diego, Matthew was hit by 42-year-old Christian Zurita who was fleeing from police after Zurita and his passenger were pulled over during a traffic stop.
Adams was stationed at Camp Pendelton in California. Loved ones say he was just returning to California when he was killed.
