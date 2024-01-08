SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s a bone-chilling start to the day in the Beehive State as most locations are in the single digits and teens for overnight lows.

Bottom Line?! Cold and dry weather on Monday ahead of several days of potential snowfall.

Breezy winds are adding to the ‘feels like’ temperatures this morning. Wind chill warnings are in place through 9 a.m. for Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. Wind chill values of 0 to -20 degrees are expected with the coldest values in Bryce Canyon.

Aside from the colder-than-normal temperatures, calm weather will be in place today with daytime highs roughly 10 degrees below average.

The break from active weather is short-lived as today will be the only dry day for the rest of the week. A storm system moving in on Tuesday will bring widespread snow to the northern 2/3rds of the state and allow for an active northwest flow to remain in place the rest of the week.

Under northwest flow, the northern mountain areas of Utah could see nearly continuous snow showers from Tuesday through the weekend, potentially seeing feet of new snowfall. Along with the expected moisture, temperatures will remain colder than normal under this pattern with daytime highs remaining five to 10 degrees colder than normal.

This active pattern is just what our snowpack desperately needs! The numerous storms over the next several days should bring feet of additional snowfall to the higher elevations.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!