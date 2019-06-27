Friends of Mackenzie Lueck send her message ‘We want you home safely’

It’s been 10 days since 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck vanished, but her friends and family have not lost hope for her safe return.

Thursday morning her friends reached out to ABC4 News to share a message they have for Mackenzie.

“We are hopeful that Mackenzie is out there and can hear us,” they said.

A video message was posted on a Facebook page dedicated to find her.

“Mackenzie it’s Ashley. I’ve been talking to your family and we all want you home safely…everyone is out looking for you around the country,” Ashley Fine, friend of Mackenzie said.

Day 11 – Find MacKenzie Lueck. Message for MacKenzie. Please pray for her safe return. Police Tips: 1-801-799-4420 Posted by Find MacKenzie Lueck on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Wednesday night a search warrant was served on a home near 550 North 1000 West in connection with Lueck’s disappearance.

Asst. Chief Tim Doubt said there is a direct connection between Mackenzie and the people at the house, but at this time no arrests have been made.

Updates are expected from police around Thursday morning.

