Fremont wins 6A boys basketball title, upsetting Davis, 55-53

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After two double-digit losses in the regular season to arch rival Davis, the Fremont Silverwolves had revenge and a state title on their minds Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.

They got both.

Dallin Hall scored 16 points and dished out 11 assists, while Baylor Harrop added 12 points, as Fremont held off the Darts, 55-52.

The loss snaps a 17-game winning streak by Davis.

“To be able to play against these guys,” Hall said. “We circled it after that last loss because they were really gave it to us, so this is hue. This means so much to all of us. This is a dream come true with all my brothers. I’ll remember this for life.”

Mitch Stratford had 11 points for Fremont, while Tige Voorhees added 10, as Fremont survived a last-second potentially tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

Davis, which suffered just its second loss of the season, was led by Spencer Vernon with 19 points and Trevon Leonhardt with 16.

In a tight game throughout, Fremont’s biggest lead was just six points, but the Silverwolves held their composure and made big shots down the stretch to win.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to the whole year,” Harrop said. “This is what we’ve been dreaming of this whole year. We’ve been talking about it and we had great expectations for ourselves. Today we were so confident, and we knew we could come out and beat these guys. And that’s exactly what we did.”