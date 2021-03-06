Fremont caps undefeated season with 6A state championship

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Fremont Silverwolves finished off a perfect season in style with a 63-43 victory over Herriman to win its second 6A girls state basketball championship in the last four years.

BYU commit Emma Calvert scored 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, as Fremont pulled away in the second half to cap a 26-0 season.

“I think that it’s way cool that we won the title undefeated,” said Calvert, who made 16 of 17 free throws. “Not many people do that. Not many people get to the state championship, let alone win it undefeated.”

Maggie Mendelson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Fremont, who made 47 percent of its shots from the field.

Herriman (23-2) was led by BYU commit Lealani Falatea, who scored 15 points, but on 5 of 21 shots from the field. The Mustangs had a 24-23 at the half before the Silverwolves took over in the second half, outscoring Herriman in the third quarter, 17-3.

“It’s so emotional, it’s one of those things that’s hard to explain,” said Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout. “It’s been a really tough season. I know that’s true for everyone in the state. For this to end the way it has, it’s pure sweet because these girls, I’ve never coached a group that has deserved it more.”

Halle Duft and Averee Porter each had six points for Fremont. Mary-Tessa Pan had 13 points for Herriman.