‘Free Ford’ West High students protest principal’s suspension

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Hundreds of students at West High left class Tuesday morning, some holding signs that read “Free Ford”.

School district officials told ABC4 the school’s principal, Ford White, was placed on administrative leave on November 15th.

They would not confirm why, but rumors circulating on social media say that White took two students home who appeared to be drunk on campus- instead of calling police.

ABC4 News spoke to the two students involved. They say they’re sorry for what they’ve done, but due to their age we were unable to interview them on camera.

Students say the walkout was planned to support Principal White.

