Free childcare available on Election Day at two Utah locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Election Day just weeks away, many parents find the thought of standing in line to vote with energetic kids in tow not very appealing. To make sure voting is easy and stress-free as possible come Nov. 3, two Utah locations will be offering free childcare on Election Day through Care.com.

In addition to the two Utah locations, 25 free babysitting locations will be available across the country on Election Day.

If parents want to take advantage of the free babysitting, they can log onto asymca.org to reserve a 4-hour spot for their children. Come Election Day, parents can simply drop off their kids during their previously reserved time slot and then head to the polls to vote.

Parents will need to show identification upon arrival to the babysitting facilities and will need to preregister online.

The free babysitting locations in Utah on Election Day can be found:

YMCA Community Family Center – Taylorsville

Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation YMCA Community Family Center – Ogden

The two Utah locations will offer a minimum of four-hour time frames for babysitting with a minimum of 20 kids at each location. Each location will be fully COVID-19 compliant.