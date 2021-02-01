LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A student at Lincoln Elementary in Layton is being recognized by the Davis School District, after presenting an excerpt from a Martin Luther King, Jr. speech, in Spanish, in honor of Black History Month.

Meet Jesus Garcia, an immersion student from Mexico, at Lincoln Elementary. He won second place in grades 3-4 annual speech contest, for reciting an excerpt from “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Spanish.

This is Dr. King’s last speech where he calls for unity, before being assassinated.

“We could all be at the promised land, and how we could be respectful to others so we can all make it to the promised land,” says Jesus.

Jesus says he chose this speech, after being inspired by Dr. King for speaking on racial justice, giving him and his family an opportunity for equality coming to America.

“My parents wouldn’t even be here in the United States because they lived in Mexico, because my dad is like my skin, and my mom is different,” says Jesus.

Davis School District leaders say this annual competition is vital to teach children Dr. King’s messages.

“Many of our students that gave their speeches, talked about how important it is that Dr. King’s message is more important right now than ever, to understand that we need to be united,” says Bernardo Villar of the Davis School District.

School district leaders hope with Jesus giving this speech in Spanish, it will not only resound to students, but to everyone in the community.