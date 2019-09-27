Four Utah schools awarded Blue Ribbon status by Secretary DeVos

FILE – In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Education Department is rescinding an Obama-era rule that aimed to police ineffective for-profit colleges. Department officials said Friday, June 28, 2019, that the 2014 gainful employment rule will be removed entirely effective July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Secretary of Education announced the 2019 Blue Ribbon Award schools Thursday; four Utah schools were on the list of high achievers.

The Utah honorees are Crimson View Elementary in St. George, Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper, McMillan Elementary in Murray, and North Rich Elementary in Laketown.

Secretary DeVos said of the honorees, “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school’s success demonstrates what’s possible when administrators and teachers partner with parents and community leaders to create vibrant, challenging cultures of learning.”

362 schools were honored this year in 46 states; schools qualify based on test scores and on the progress they’ve made in closing achievement gaps.

Dr. Galey Colosimo is the Principal at Juan Diego Catholic High School; he explained, ” You have to demonstrate that your kids are smart enough and that what you’re doing is effective enough for your kids to perform, once you’ve cleared that hurdle, it comes down to what other programs do you have that allow for success and growth not just academically but in other areas that high schoolers need.”

Joy Sanford, Principal at McMillan Elementary School, said, “It’s a great representation for a lot of educators and people who do great things to be recognized is above and beyond what we ever expect as well.”

The principals of these high achieving schools will be honored in Washington D.C. in November.

Find out more about the award and other honorees here.

