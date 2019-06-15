Four people injured in firework accident at Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people were injured Friday night at the Opening Ceremonies of the Utah Summer Games when a firework landed near them.

Nikki Koontz, the Executive Director of Marketing Communication for Southern Utah University, released the following statement about the incident to the Southern Utah University Police Department, who then sent it to ABC4 News.

“I wanted to inform you that on June 14, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. a firework landed near spectators in an area outside of the Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum during the Opening Ceremonies for the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. Four people were reported injured. Patients were treated by medical staff on scene. Three of the individuals were transported to Cedar City Hospital via a private vehicle. At this time the extent of the injuries are unknown. An investigation is underway.“

ABC4 News has been in communication with one of the people that was injured, but to respect their privacy, we will not be disclosing their name at this time.

The injured spectator tells ABC4 News quote “my uncles head was bleeding all over the place and my aunt got a pretty bad concussion. There was a legit crater in the ground 5 feet from my babies where this blew up.”











The injured spectator goes on to say “my aunt and uncle were the only ones seriously hurt– and by seriously I mean stitches and concussions. And my dads ears are messed up. I seriously don’t know how it didn’t kill anyone.”

The injured spectator also says this “and there was another lady I didn’t know that the paramedics were looking at but I don’t know what happened with her. I don’t think she went to the hospital.”

This is a developing news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.