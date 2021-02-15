Four officers placed on paid administrative leave in Cedar City after officer-involved shooting

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – New details have been released in a police shooting in Southern Utah that left a 36-year-old Cedar City man hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot by police when he tried to flee from officers Sunday night.

Four officers from the Cedar City Police Department are on paid administrative leave after responding to a report of a stabbing in progress, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser, spokesperson for the Iron/Beaver/Garfield Counties Critical Incident Task Force.

According to Schlosser, officers responded to an initial report that a man armed with a knife was attacking another man. When they arrived at around 8 p.m. Sunday, the suspect, now identified as 36-year-old Larry Joseph Lee Tessier, had fled in a SUV.

When law enforcement located and pursued the vehicle, police say Tessier drove recklessly and fled multiple times despite officers spiking his car’s tires and attempting PIT maneuvers.

“Right now, it looks like at some point he made contact with one of the law enforcement vehicles after one of those PIT maneuvers, at which time four officers from Cedar City Police Department discharged their weapons,” Schlosser said, adding that Tessier was shot multiple times, treated on scene, and later flown to St. George Regional Hospital.

The incident has left a major hole in staffing at the Cedar City Police Department, Schlosser said.

“For Cedar City Police Department, having four officers on administrative leave is very impactful,” Schlosser said. “That is pretty much an entire shift or a majority of that shift. Other agencies have stepped up to assist.”

Police have released no further details about the shooting itself, citing an active investigation, including the specific circumstances that lead officers to shoot and how many shots were fired. The officers involved have not been identified.

According to Schlosser, the man who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect was treated at the hospital and released Sunday night. The relationship between the suspect and the stabbing victim remains unclear. Authorities could only confirm that the two men, both locals to the Cedar City area, did not live together.

The investigation is ongoing and could take several weeks to complete. This is a developing story.