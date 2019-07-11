Former Weber State football great died after ‘medical incident’ while in jail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Weber State football star died after a ‘medical incident’ while at the Salt Lake County Jail last week.

Trevyn Smith, 32, was transported from the jail to the hospital on July 4 where he died, according to authorities.

As news of Smith’s passing spread, many took to social media to mourn one of the Wildcats greatest players.

With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of Wildcat football great Trevyn Smith who passed away this week.



He’s still WSU’s career leader in rushing and earned first-team All-#BigSkyFB honors four times from 2006-09.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his family#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/TfQ5LYoTpw — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) July 6, 2019

Smith’s obituary was posted to the Walker Funeral Homes website filled with words of love and a lifetime of accomplishments.

“In life as in football and profession, Trevyn was the ultimate gamer,” read his obituary. “He never sweat the small stuff yet had the adept ability to ‘show up’. Defined by intestinal fortitude – if a win was needed, Trevyn indeed was the answer.”

“Fatherhood is where Trevyn shined brightest. The tutelage, passion and endearment will be sustained. His legacy will permeate and live on thru these wonderful children.”

Many who knew Smith said he battle with addiction and that is where is troubles began. We have chosen not to disclose Smith’s charges out of respect for the family.

Smith leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 12:15 p.m. in the Springville High School Gymnasium at 1205 East 900 South in Springville. There will be a viewing held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the High School and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the services.

South Salt Lake Police are investigating Smith’s death.

What others are clicking on:

The Forgotten War Heroes

Free slurpees at 7-Eleven today!

Former prosecutor says Mackenzie Lueck murder case is ‘lacking an eyewitness’