Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in Montana snowmobile accident

SOUTHWEST MONTANA (ABC4 News) – Wasatch County Search and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own, after one of their former members died in a snowmobile accident in Montana.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Doug Baker was a volunteer with their agency for 15 years before moving to Montana.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue offered their condolences on their Facebook page on Monday.

The accident happened in Southwest Montana while Baker was snowmobiling with a group of friends, however, the details of the accident have not been released. RIP – Doug Baker. It is with great sadness that we heard the news of the passing of Doug Baker in a snowmobile accident yesterday in Montana. Doug was a long time member of our Wasatch SAR team spending 15 years in the service of the citizens of Wasatch County. Doug had retired from SAR and moved to Montana a few years ago. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Doug’s family today.

