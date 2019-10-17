Former UVU wrestler arrested with 2nd rape while on trial for 1st one

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former UVU wrestler who is still on trial for raping a woman in June 2018 was arrested Wednesday for a second rape reported to police this month.

Dayton Lee Racer, 23 was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count first-degree felony rape after a woman went to police and reported she was just sexually assaulted by him.

She told police she met Racer on a dating app and had have several conversations with him over text and the application on her phone.

A date was arranged for October 7 where she met him at his residence in Orem. Once she got there, she said Racer told her they were not going to leave as planned. She said he was only wearing his underwear and did not feel like going out, documents state.

Racer suggested they watch a movie and asked the woman to lay down on the couch with him.

She said Racer would try to do things sexually with her and she asked him to stop several times and told him “no,” but he continued to try, according to documents.

She said Racer then picked her up and carried her into his bedroom and threw her on the bed and raped her, despite her crying and trying to fight him off, documents state.

The woman was then able to get up and get dressed and get out of the apartment, stating Racer appeared angry she was leaving. The victim immediately drove to the police department to report the incident, according to documents.

Racer and his attorney were contacted and he was given the advice to not give a statement. He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.

Prior to the rape charge in 2018, Racer had no criminal history in Utah.

