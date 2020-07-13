Former Utes quarterback Jason Shelley transfers to Utah State

Shelley started five games in two seasons with the Utes

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jason Shelley isn’t go far for his final two seasons of college football

The former Utes quarterback has transferred to Utah State, where he will have two years of eligibility left and be able to play immediately.

Shelley spent the past three seasons at Utah, where he redshirted in 2017 and played in 19 games the past two years, which included five starts. Overall, he produced 1,428 yards of total offense as a Ute with 1,205 passing yards and 223 rushing yards.

As a freshman, Shelley took over for an injured Tyler Huntley, and led the Utes to victories over Oregon, Colorado and BYU, before losing to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game and Northwestern in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Last season, Shelley played sparingly, throwing just 11 passes before being moved to defense at the end of the year.

When it became apparent the the Utes quarterback competition for 2020 would come down to Cam Rising, Jake Bentley and Drew Lisk, Shelley entered the transfer portal.

Shelley is expected to compete with Henry Colombi, Cooper Legas and Andrew Peasley for the starting job this fall.

Prior to Utah, Shelley was ranked as the 12th-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and 27th by ESPN at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. During his senior season, he passed for 2,975 yards (195-of-306) and 24 touchdowns, and rushed 180 times for 629 yards and 20 touchdowns.