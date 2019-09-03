Former Utah American Idol contestant killed in motorcycle crash

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WTNH modified – ABC4 News) – A former Utah contestant on ‘American Idol‘ died in a motorcycle accident over the weekend, TMZ reports.
According to TMZ, 26-year-old Haley Smith passed away on Saturday morning in Millinocket, Maine, after police say she failed to make a sharp turn and crashed her motorcycle.
Originally from Orem, Utah, Haley appeared on American Idol in 2012 when she auditioned for season 11 in Colorado.
While she didn’t make it past the second Hollywood round, Haley did impress the celebrity judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler, on the popular singing show.
At the time of the audition, Haley was 18-years-old and described herself as a house cleaner, busser and meat packer.
You can watch her full audition below:
