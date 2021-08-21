Former TLC reality star charged with DUI after wrong-way Utah highway crash

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A former reality show star, Lee Liston, was arrested after leading police on a drunken car chase, according to Utah County arresting documents.

The suspect, Liston, was a former star on the TLC reality show, “My Little Life,” which follows the lives of young, little people as they navigate the hardships of life. The show is a spin-off of TLC’s “Little People, Big World.”

Utah Highway Patrol says they first responded to calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-15 South in Orem, narrowly avoiding multiple head-on collisions with other vehicles.

UHP says they had to swerve out of Liston’s way in order to avoid a head-on collision when first confronting him.

According to arresting documents, instead of stopping, Liston drove away, leading three troopers on a pursuit throughout the area, which lead to dangerous confrontations and collisions with troopers’ vehicles.

UHP was able to finally stop the suspect’s vehicle by performing a pit maneuver, spinning the car to a halt.

When the suspect was removed from his vehicle, Provo Police was on the scene to assist and reports that Liston was visibly drunk with slurred speech.

Officers say they had to stop the sobriety test because Liston’s balance was so poor, they feared for his physical safety.

Liston was found to have a blood alcohol level of .144, which is almost three times the legal limit of .05, according to officials.

Liston has been arrested on two charges including failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs with injury, according to arresting documents.