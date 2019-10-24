Former teacher’s aide at school for the deaf charged for raping 11-year-old girl, sexually assaulting 2 others

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 29-year-old man is facing 10 first-degree felony charges after police said he raped an 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two others while he was at a school for the deaf in 2012-2013.

According to documents, Tyler Agustin Jex was charged with first-degree felony rape of a child, sodomy of a child (x2) and aggravated sexual abuse of a child (x7) on Wednesday in 3rd District Court.

The charges stem from 2013 when the mother of a 10-year-old girl took her daughter to Primary Children’s Hospital due to her increased aggression and violence over the past prior weeks.

While in the waiting room of the hospital, her daughter told her a teacher’s aide at the Jean Massieu School for the Deaf by the name of Tyler Jex had been inappropriately touching her for the past month.

Police were contacted and during an interview at the Children’s Justice Center with detectives, the girl said while in the bathroom Jex forced her to perform sexual acts on him even though she didn’t want to. She described several other instances where he inappropriately touched her over and under her clothes, documents state.

At one time, the girl said he pulled another female student into the bathroom and tried to get the girls to show each other their privates but they said no. The girl said Jex threatened to get her in trouble if she told anyone, according to documents.

During the course of the investigation, another girl opened up to her mother about inappropriate touching both over and under her clothes by Jex. The girl stated it happened multiple times when she was 10 and in the 4th grade in 2013.

Documents state another victim was brought in to be interviewed and during the initial stages of the questioning, got visibly upset. She told police she first met Jex at the deaf center, then again at church. She told detectives it happened when she was 11 and in the 5th grade and she was headed to the bus stop and Jex pulled her into the boy’s bathroom as she walked by.

The girl told detectives when Jex pulled her in the bathroom he pulled her down to the floor and she remembered hitting her head on the wall. She told them she tried to push him off her but he raped her, according to documents.

The girl said she asked him why he would do that and he told her he wanted to get people pregnant and then gave her $50-60 dollars. She threw the money away, documents state.

The girl saw him again at church in 2019, where he told her he wanted to tell her something fun. She went and hid in the bathroom until Jex left the church and said she never wanted to go back to that church again, documents state.

The girl disclosed another incident at her prom in 2019 where she didn’t see Jex before he grabbed her. She was able to get away but he ripped her dress in the process so she left the dance.

Records indicated Jex was a teacher’s aide at the school from January 2012-June 2013.

In a statement released by the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind on Thursday, Joel Coleman, Superintendent of Schools, said the USDB administration recently became aware of the felony charges that were filed against Jex.

We want you to know USDB cares about the safety of our students and that is our top priority.

In 2013, the former USDB administration received notification that there was an allegation of misconduct. Out of an abundance of caution the suspected employee was immediately escorted off of the campus that same day. Since that time, the employee has not worked at JMS or USDB.

Due to recent media inquiries, the current USDB administration has reviewed this matter. USDB administration and staff at all USDB facilities and programs take allegations of child abuse very seriously. USDB has policies, procedures and annual training that govern how to respond to reports of child abuse.

JMS and USDB have done everything humanly possible to protect our students and to respond to all types of allegations. Under the current USDB administration students are constantly supervised by multiple adults and any exceptions are specifically authorized by a parent to accommodate a required special service. Due to the unique needs of our students, the schools and programs have policies, procedures, and controls in place that provide the safest possible environment for our students.

A background check on Jex shows he was charged with attempting to entice a 15-year-old girl over the internet for sex in exchange for a Playstation 4. He was due in court on those charges Thursday morning.

A $500,000 warrant for Jex’s arrest was issued on Wednesday but that was recalled by Judge Kendall when he appeared in court on Thursday for his previous charges.

He was not taken into custody and was allowed to leave the courtroom on a promise to appear on the new charges. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 7.

A call into the Salt Lake County District Attorney on why Jex was not arrested on his $500,000 warrant has not yet been returned.

What others are clicking on: