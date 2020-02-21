Former teacher pleads guilty in death of ex-husband’s girlfriend

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The former Alpine School District health teacher charged with shooting and killing her ex-husband’s girlfriend in November 2018, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Lisa Williams

According to court documents, Chelsea Cook appeared on Friday in Third District Court where she pleaded guilty to seven counts: first-degree felony aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and three counts of discharge of a firearm as well as two misdemeanor counts of violence committed in the presence of a child.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 18, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Cook shot and killed 26-year-old Lisa Williams who was inside her ex-husband’s Midvale apartment on November 25, 2018. Police said Cook went to the apartment to take cold medicine to one of their children. When she arrived, she allegedly locked herself in the bathroom while her ex called 911. When Cook emerged, court documents state she shot Williams three times.

Williams died at an area hospital a short time later.

Cook’s 3-year-old twins witnessed the entire incident, court documents state.

What others are clicking on: