Former Salt Lake City airport director arrested for possessing over 50k images of child pornography

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The former director of operations at the Salt Lake International Airport was arrested on Friday for possession of over 50,000 images of child pornography.

Randall Darwood Berg, 69, of Draper, was charged in 3rd District Court on Friday with 25 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Charges state Google provided detectives with the contents of an account reported in Cybertips that belonged to Berg where detectives found approximately 30,000 images of child pornography in his Google Photos account, as well as pictures of himself.

Agents then executed a search warrant on Berg’s home on Wednesday.

In a search of Berg’s desktop computer they found nearly 20,000 additional child pornography images in a recycle bin program, bringing the total number of files found in his possession to approximately 50,000.

In an interview with detectives, Berg admitted to intentionally searching for child pornography on the internet and preferred images depicting prepubescent and early-pubescent female children, calling them “younger teens,” some as young as 7-8 years old, documents state.

Berg described the images he viewed as “classy stuff” and admitted he had been intentionally viewing child pornography since at least 2001 or 2002, according to documents.

Documents state Berg demonstrated an “unwillingness to acknowledge the severity of his actions

when he repeatedly and adamantly stated he believed his conduct was legal” and detectives believe he is a flight risk because he is a “well-known and well-connected professional in the aviation industry, including having formerly served as the Director of Operations for Salt Lake International Airport.”

Berg is being held at the Salt Lake County jail without bail.