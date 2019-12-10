Former president of Salt Lake Figure Skating arrested for trying to entice minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The former president of Salt Lake Figure Skating and a current church primary teacher has been arrested after police said he tried to entice a 13-year-old over the internet.

According to charging documents, Matthew Gregory Shepard, 45, of Murray, was charged in 3rd District Court on Monday with first-degree felony criminal solicitation, second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet (x5) and third-degree felony attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Documents state Task Force officers were working with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force on an undercover operation on October 30 and were posing as a 13-year-old girl when they were contacted by a profile name of “fundaddy” who he had a sexually explicit conversation with.

He set up a meeting to have sex with the girl and when he arrived, he was taken into custody.

During a search of his phone, officers discovered several chats where he expressed he wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Documents further stated at the time of Shepard’s arrest, he was the President of the Salt Lake Figure Skating and was a primary teacher at church.

ABC4 has reached out to the Salt Lake Figure Skating for comment. At the time of this publication, we are still waiting on a response.

