Former Officer Deras will not face charges in McCluskey case, Jill McCluskey speaks out

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday that no charges would be filed against former Officer Miguel Deras in the Lauren McCluskey case, McCluskey’s mother, Jill, took to Twitter to share her feelings with District Attorney Sim Gill.

Miguel Deras showed Lauren's private images to officers unrelated to her case. It is a misdemeanor to share nude photos w/o consent. Deras' actions caused harm to us & to women who will now hesitate to report to police. Please let @SimGillDA know Deras should be prosecuted. — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) October 15, 2020

She went on to ask Sim Gill if he has read the full DPS report if he was afraid to prosecute police officers and if he understands that ‘the harm to me as Lauren’s representative & to women who won’t report to police because they can(‘t) share private evidence w/o consequences?’

Lauren McCluskey was murdered on the University of Utah campus almost two years ago by Melvin Rowland, 37, with who she had a short relationship with.

Officer Miguel Deras was involved in the McCluskey case and has been accused of inappropriately sharing and bragging about having access to intimate photos that were used to extort McCluskey before her death. Deras has since been fired by the University of Utah Police.

Since the news of Deras not being charged broke Thursday morning, Jill McCluskey has continued to share her thoughts and retweet agreeing thoughts on her Twitter. One retweet stated that “This is egregious, and is evidence of a prosecutor who was ill-informed, insufficiently motivated, and perhaps even incompetent. I have on good authority that harm to parents/the estate is sufficient grounds under Utah Law to proceed with this case. Who talked you out of it Sim?”

