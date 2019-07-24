Former middle school teacher arrested for sending naked pics of women to teen girl

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former middle school teacher was arrested after police discovered he had sent nude photos of other women to a teen girl.

According to arresting documents, Jefferson Hendricks Hall, 38, is facing two third-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An investigation started when police received a report of child abuse neglect regarding a 16-year-old girl who was possibly being sexually enticed by Hall, documents state.

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center where she said Hall had been messaging her outside of school. The girl said the conversations were about tattoos, games, family life, and sex (but not with each other), according to documents.

Documents further state the girl said Hall had sent her some pictures of naked girls with tattoos and provided the messages to police.

Detectives said the messages contained a photo link of an unclothed female with several tattoos on her back. The female is sitting with her private areas visible. There was also a photo link of a tattooed female standing nude in a shower, according to arresting documents.

Documents stated Hall’s message, along with the photo, was “what’s your opinion about tattoos in that area?”

The girl also told police she was at Hall’s home and he gave her an “alcoholic drink that tasted like grape”. The girl said when Hall and his family went to bed, she started drinking alcohol from a cabinet and she texted him about drinking. Hall texted back “O I want to see you drunk or buzzed,” according to documents.

The girl said Hall came down downstairs and provided her more whiskey, documents state.

Police arrested Hall on Monday during a traffic stop and during an interview with police, Hall said that he had been talking to the girl through text and social media for some time and it was only recently that they had been talking about personal things, documents state.

The documents stated Hall said he talked to her about a sexual relationship with her boyfriend and how she felt used sometimes.

Hall said he sent her tattooed pictures but didn’t remember sending her ones of nude females and the pictures he did send were of females covered up or their private parts were blurred, according to documents.

Hall told police he has had similar conversations with other students of his.

A background check of Hall shows he has no criminal history in Utah.

Hall was a math teacher at Centennial Middle School in Provo.

Screenshot from Centennial Middle School website.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

