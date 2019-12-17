Former Jet Blue CEO chooses Salt Lake City for new ‘low-cost’ airline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new airline is coming to Salt Lake City, thanks to the former Jet Blue CEO David Neeleman.

According to the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Breeze Aviation, a new company, will base their corporate headquarters here, bringing 369 jobs in the next five years.

“Breeze Aviation’s headquarters operation will be a welcome addition to Utah’s growing aerospace industry,” said Val Hale, GOED executive director. “We’re excited to partner with an experienced team with such an outstanding track record.”

Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul Brazilian Airlines is the founder of Breeze Aviation.

Breeze Aviation plans to unveil an as-yet-unnamed low-cost carrier in the new year which will provide flyers with convenient non-stop service from secondary airports, stated in a press release.

“We’re excited to announce our investment to make Utah our headquarters,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Aviation. “Utah’s exceptional workforce and business environment will ensure that we have all the support needed to provide exceptional customer service for our new startup.”

The state said Breeze Aviation may earn up to 20% of the new state taxes it will pay over the five-year life of the agreement in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Economic Development Tax Increment Finance (EDTIF) tax rebate.

“We have long recognized the potential our regional airports hold for economic growth,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of EDCUtah. “We welcome Breeze Aviation to consider service to any of the many great airports that the state of Utah offers.”

