Former Jazz center Mark Eaton joins Real Sports Live

Former Jazz center was nominated for the Naismith Hall of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton was nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and he joined Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the honor.

Eaton played with the Jazz from 1982-1993, and was a 2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Eaton also talked about the development of current Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and what it was like playing for the team during its early years in Salt Lake City.

