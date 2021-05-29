Former Utah Jazz All-Star Mark Eaton dies at age 64

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah Jazz All-Star center and 2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Mark Eaton has passed away at the age of 64.

Eaton went for a bike ride near his home in Summit County Friday night, and suffered an apparent heart attack. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Gail Miller family shares their thoughts:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of our dear friend and basketball great, Mark Eaton. One of the most imposing defensive players in NBA history, he was a giant of a man in more than just stature. Mark was a pillar of our community who adopted Utah as his home and was deeply committed to Utah Jazz. Our family treasures the times we shared with him and send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones.”

Eaton spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Jazz From 1982-1993, and at 7-foot-4 became one of the most prolific rim protectors in the league.

He was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and in 1989. He made the NBA All-Defensive Teams five times, and led the league in blocked shots four times.

When he retired, he was second in the NBA in career blocked shots, only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Eaton made his lone All-Star Game appearance in 1989.

Mark Eaton with the Utah Jazz in 1988

After retiring from basketball, Eaton became a successful motivational speaker, author, and restauranteur. He opened Tuscany Restaurant in Salt Lake City in 1996.

Growing up in Southern California, Eaton more interested in water polo than basketball. He actually became a certified auto mechanic before playing basketball at Cyprus College, and then UCLA.

Frank Layden and the Jazz selected him in the fourth round of the 1982 NBA Draft.

Eaton set a Jazz franchise record in his rookie season with 81 blocks. Eaton’s best season may have been in 1985 when he shattered the NBA record, averaging 5.6 blocks per game.

The Utah Jazz shares the following statement;

“The Utah Jazz are profoundly saddened at the unexpected passing of Mark Eaton, who was an enduring figure in our franchise history and had a significant impact in the community after his basketball career. Mark played his entire 11-year NBA career with the Jazz and his number was retired as an NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. His presence continued around the organization as a friend and ambassador while giving back as a businessman and volunteer to his adopted hometown in Utah. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Teri and their extended family. Mark will be greatly missed by all of us with the Jazz.”