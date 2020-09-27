Former Cedar Hills councilman arrested for second time in 4 days

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former councilman in Cedar Hills has been arrested twice in four days after police arrived at his “IRS seized” former home last week to serve an eviction.

Paul Kenneth Cromar was booked back into the Utah County Jail around 5 p.m. on Saturday by police in American Fork for what is believed to be a violation of a pretrial release.

Mugshots of Ken & Barbie Cromar & Tyson Holyoak from last night’s incident in Cedar Hills. The Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were illegally occupying a home the Cromar’s previously owned. It was taken by the government for failure to pay more than a million in taxes. pic.twitter.com/p3Ux6jbXvB — Nicole Neuman (@NicoleNeumanTV) September 25, 2020

Cromar, along with his wife, Barbara Ann Cromar, 57 were originally arrested on Thursday, September 24 on felony charges of burglary of a dwelling and wrongful appropriation but had since been bailed out of jail.

In a press release issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from the eviction of the Cromar’s home after a complaint was filed by the United States of America in November 2017, alleging they had not filed their federal income taxes from 1999 through 2005.

The Cromar’s never filed an answer to the complaint but had filed numerous motions in the United States District Court and the United States Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals challenging its jurisdiction, the government’s constitutional authority to impose income taxes, and said their due process rights were violated.

The courts denied each of those motions.

According to the IRS, the Cromar’s owed more than $1 million in taxes after failing to file tax returns for several years, and the courts had ordered the Cromar’s be evicted from their home, the home be sold, and the locks changed.

In 2019, the US Marshals Office evicted the Cromar’s from the home and it was sold at an auction.

Police say the Cromar’s then illegally reentered the home and continued to live there prior to the eviction order from the 4th District Court Judge being issued.

When multiple law enforcement agencies went to the home on Thursday, the large response stemmed from Mr. Cromar saying they would not leave the home and had aligned themselves with individuals who support their efforts to get their former home back. One supporter said he was willing to lay down his life in defending the Cromar’s home against the government.

The Cromar’s and these supporters are also known to carry firearms and many of them were at the home in Cedar Hills at the time of this eviction and were carrying rifles and handguns.

At the time of the eviction warrant execution, police said all but one of them were compliant with direction from law enforcement.

That man, Tyson Neil Holyoak, 36, Eagle Mountain, tried to sneak into the Cromar’s former home. Holyoak was booked into jail on class A misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and interference with arrest.

Utah County Sheriff’s deputies said Cromar is an associate of Ryan Bundy, who is best known for the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon but it was unclear if Bundy was at the home Thursday night.