Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose in stable condition after suffering stroke

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU basketball head coach Dave Rose is in stable condition after suffering a stroke on Thursday.

Rose retired in March of 2019 as the Cougars head coach after 14 years at the helm,

The school said the 63-year-old Rose was stricken Thursday and has been stabilized.

“The entire BYU Athletics family wishes to offer its collective faith and prayers in behalf of longtime coach Dave Rose and the Rose family, after Coach Rose suffered a stroke Thursday,” the school’s statement read. “Coach Rose is currently stabilized in the hospital. The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received, and would ask for your continued faith and prayers in Coach Rose’s behalf.”

Rose, 63, had a heart attack in 2019 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2009. He recovered from both but still undergoes periodic scans.

Rose won 348 games, second most in BYU program history, and had 11 straight 20-win seasons. He led the Cougars to the NCAA tournament eight times.

Support from the BYU basketball family has poured in, including from 2011 Naismith Award winner Jimmer Fredette and current BYU head coach Mark Pope, who served as an assistant coach under Rose from 2011-2015.

Lee Anne and I have such deep love and gratitude for Coach and Cheryl. They have been incredibly generous mentors and friends. They have given their whole heart to BYU. They have brought so much joy to so many people for so many years. We are praying for Coach and his family. — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) January 2, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with coach and his family right now. He’s one of the best men I know. Such a fighter. https://t.co/4kVeqoLP0e — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) January 2, 2021