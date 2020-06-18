File – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Paul Petersen, an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme, leaves court following an initial appearance on charges filed in the state in Salt Lake City. A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona’s Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man convicted in Arizona on Thursday on felony charges in relation to a multi-state adoption scam is expected to plead guilty to his Utah charges on Friday.

Paul Petersen, who was the Maricopa County Arizona Assessor at the time of his arrest, faced charges of human smuggling, communications fraud and other felonies in Utah, Arizona and Arkansas.

The Utah Attorney General’s office first received information on the case when a tip came through their human trafficking tip line from concerned hospital workers in 2017.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Petersen recruited, transported, and paid more than 40 pregnant Marshallese women to place their babies for adoption in the U.S.

“Petersen’s illegal adoption scheme exploited highly vulnerable groups in two countries—the birth mothers and families in the Marshall Islands and the adoptive parents here in Utah,” Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said when the charges were filed.

Petersen is expected to plead guilty to four felony charges in Utah on Friday, June 19. Details will be provided during a news conference that afternoon following his court hearing.





