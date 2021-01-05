For some teachers, the new quarantine guidelines feel ‘like we were making things even less safe’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students are now back in the classroom following Christmas break and new quarantine guidelines are now in place.

“Teachers have been feeling pretty unsafe,” said Michael McDonough, a resource teacher at Woodstock Elementary School and the president of the Granite Education Association.

He said Tuesday, there’s a concern within the Granite School District about the new quarantine guidelines for people’s health and well-being.

“There are a lot of teachers in Granite that would prefer if people who were exposed to somebody who tested positive were quarantined,” McDonough said.

COVID-19 quarantine guidelines have uprooted learning, causing teachers, students, and staff to quarantine for 14-days if exposed to a positive person.

“It is really, really disruptive. There would be two ways to solve that and we have teachers on both sides of this question,” he said.

With the start of a new semester comes these new quarantine guidelines for Utah’s K-12 schools.

“With in-person teaching, there’s not a way to do social distancing if you have 34 kids in your class, you can’t get six-feet between everybody,” McDonough said about schools within the district.

Moving forward, if a person comes into close contact with someone who’s positive with COVID-19, that close contact will not have to quarantine, as long as both people are wearing a mask and they don’t show any symptoms.

“That felt to some teachers like we were making things even less safe – like we were taking away a small part of the protections we’ve been relying on,” McDonough said.

When state officials announced the modification in December, Governor Gary Herbert said for those in close contact who are not wearing a mask, the current quarantine standards still apply.

With the update, schools are still required to do contact tracing.

In addition to the quarantine guidelines, McDonough said some teachers in the district are also concerned about the 1% threshold in schools with more than 1,500 people.

McDonough said once teachers receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he said that will help some teachers feel like there’s a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I think that will go a long way, in helping to calm people down and stopping the spread of the disease,” he said.

Teachers in the district were set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 15, but McDonough said when the state did not receive the number of anticipated vaccines, it pushed back their vaccination date.

“Fingers crossed we can get that rescheduled soon,” he said.