For 8th time, Deer Valley Resort named best U.S. Ski Resort 2020 by World Ski Awards

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deer Valley Resort, once again, has been named Best United States’ Ski Resort 2020 by World Ski Awards, holding onto this title for the eighth year in a row.

Award winners unveiled their announcement virtually on worldskiawards.com on Friday, November 20, the organization’s inaugural WSA Winners Day.

Representatives for Deer Valley say despite 2020’s challenges on the tourism industry, World Ski Awards program saw a record number of votes from ski tourism consumers, and the organization’s website continues to receive more search traffic than in any previous year.

Out of 18 U.S. nominees, Deer Valley® was voted the winner of the industry’s coveted award.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this exceptional recognition from World Ski Awards,” said Jeremy Levitt, Deer Valley Resort President. “We are grateful for all those who cast their vote for Deer Valley, and we look forward to serving them on the slopes this winter season.”

The virtual WSA Winners Day replaces the annual World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony held in Kitzbühel this year to provide a safe, yet vital, platform to celebrate this year’s winners.

World Ski Awards is the sister organization of World Travel Awards™, currently celebrating its 27th anniversary.

For more information on the World Ski Awards or any other Deer Valley Resort accomplishments, visit the resort’s website at deervalley.com.